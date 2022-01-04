Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let Taiwan and the Quad Fight Side by Side: How Can the Quad Incorporate Taiwan into Its Military Deterrence against China?

    Let Taiwan and the Quad Fight Side by Side: How Can the Quad Incorporate Taiwan into Its Military Deterrence against China?

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In response to a highly potential military confrontation in the Taiwan Strait, both the United States and Taiwan must look for a strong collective defense framework against China·s threat, and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), composed of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, is a decent platform for that concept. The Quad has a good basis for developing a mutual security system in the Indo-Pacific, although it is still far from a real military alliance. I contend that the Quad can keep working on legalizing and institutionalizing the mechanism while also developing its military strategy. At the same time, the Quad and Taiwan can develop to incorporate one another into their mutual defense network starting with lower-grade meetings, then moving to summits and foreign affairs-defense (2 plus 2) ministerial conferences, intelligence sharing, joint staff assignments, and joint military exercises. The Quad·Taiwan defense cooperation preserves several options to establish their common military strategy and accumulate energy in deterring and denying China·s island invasion plan. Rather than enthusiastic discussions of these ·the Quad Plus Taiwan· issues, however, going back to the beginning to persuade each other to take the next step is more important.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 16:20
    China
    Taiwan
    security cooperation
    Quad
    Indo-Pacific

