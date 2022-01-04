Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For Your Situational Awareness: Autonomous Systems and Constabulary Tasking

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    This article contemplates a regional intelligence-gathering and -sharing convention. Such a convention would systematize and regulate the collection, analysis, and sharing of intelligence data. Such a convention is likely to become progressively more important as we realize the potential of autonomous systems to gather data.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:10
    Artist Dr. Richard Adams, Dr. John Nash, and Dr. Sean Andrews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For Your Situational Awareness: Autonomous Systems and Constabulary Tasking, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    autonomous systems
    constabulary tasking

