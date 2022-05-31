Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan–Republic of Korea Relations and Two-Level Games: Exploring Historical Issues of Conflict and Their Impact on the Ability for the Governments of South Korea and Japan to Fortify Bilateral Relations

    05.31.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and Japan reached an alarming state of degradation between the years of 2015 and 2019. The two countries faced escalating disagreements that impacted economic, military, and cultural ties. By examining the state of several standing issues of conflict during this time and the language used by the national leaders of both countries to describe actions of each other in speeches to domestic audiences during this period, this article argues that bilateral relations degraded due to the poor management of two-level games by the political leaders of the governments of South Korea and Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 12:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69375
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109028865.mp3
    Length: 00:37:54
    Artist Emily Stith
    Album Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Year 2022
    Genre audio article
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan–Republic of Korea Relations and Two-Level Games: Exploring Historical Issues of Conflict and Their Impact on the Ability for the Governments of South Korea and Japan to Fortify Bilateral Relations, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    South Korea
    bilateral relations
    Indo-Pacific
    two-level game theory
    historical disputes

