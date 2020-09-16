Jessica Buchanan was an aid worker in Somalia, helping to raise awareness about how to avoid land mines. She was abducted and taken hostage by Somali land pirates for 93 days. In this episode, listeners learn about her harrowing experience and DIA's efforts with her eventual rescue.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 14:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64278
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108005815.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:57
|Artist
|Defense Intelligence Agency
|Album
|DIA Connections
|Track #
|5
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, DIA Connections - Episode 5, by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT