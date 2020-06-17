Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DIA Connections - Episode 1 Fentanyl

    DIA Connections - Episode 1 Fentanyl

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Audio by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths in the United States. This episode examines the Defense Intelligence Agency’s role in tracking the production and distribution networks trading in this lethal drug.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63794
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107857179.mp3
    Length: 00:35:34
    Artist Darren Guzzone
    Composer Darren Guzzone
    Conductor Roy Epstein
    Album DIA Connections
    Track # 1
    Year 2020
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Episode 1 Fentanyl, by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defense Intelligence Agency
    DIA
    fentanyl
    DIA Connections

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT