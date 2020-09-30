DIA Connections - Episode 6 - The Director's Cut

Now retired Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Jr. served his country for 36 years, most recently as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. On this episode of DIA Connections, Ashley reflected on his career, shared his thoughts concerning the biggest threats that face our country, and the contributing factors that motivated him as DIA director. Also discussed was his passion for reading, music, family and his future plans.