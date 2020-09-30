Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DIA Connections - Episode 6 - The Director's Cut

    DIA Connections - Episode 6 - The Director's Cut

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Audio by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Now retired Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Jr. served his country for 36 years, most recently as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. On this episode of DIA Connections, Ashley reflected on his career, shared his thoughts concerning the biggest threats that face our country, and the contributing factors that motivated him as DIA director. Also discussed was his passion for reading, music, family and his future plans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 05:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64277
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108005809.mp3
    Length: 00:31:45
    Artist Defense Intelligence Agency
    Album DIA Connections
    Track # 6
    Year 2020
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 26

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Episode 6 - The Director's Cut, by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    DIA Connections - Episode 1
    DIA Connections - Episode 2
    DIA Connections - Episode 3
    DIA Connections - Episode 4
    DIA Connections - Episode 5

    TAGS

    Defense Intelligence Agency
    DIA
    Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Jr.
    Robert Ashley Jr.
    DIA Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT