DIA Connections - Episode 7 - President's Daily Brief

Since its creation in 1946, the intelligence briefer to the president of the United States had always been a representative from the CIA. That long tradition ended in 2010, when James Danoy of the Defense Intelligence Agency was bestowed that honor. In this episode of DIA Connections, Danoy recounts his interactions with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, and on board Air Force One, while discussing the duties and responsibilities of this position in a candid one-on-one interview.