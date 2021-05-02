Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Episode 10 - Iran Hostage Crisis

    WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    On Nov. 4, 1979, the United States Embassy in Iran was overrun by Iranian students. For the next 444 days, 52 American hostages were held in captivity. Five of those hostages were from the attaché office of the Defense Intelligence Agency. This episode of DIA Connections features an in-depth conversation with one of those hostages, Mr. Joseph Hall. His gripping recollections tell the emotional story of a terrifying time that captured the world’s attention. Additional information is gained through insightful discussions with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mr. Donald F. McHenry, and ABC News broadcasting legend Ted Koppel.

