DIA Connections - Episode 10 - Iran Hostage Crisis

On Nov. 4, 1979, the United States Embassy in Iran was overrun by Iranian students. For the next 444 days, 52 American hostages were held in captivity. Five of those hostages were from the attaché office of the Defense Intelligence Agency. This episode of DIA Connections features an in-depth conversation with one of those hostages, Mr. Joseph Hall. His gripping recollections tell the emotional story of a terrifying time that captured the world’s attention. Additional information is gained through insightful discussions with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mr. Donald F. McHenry, and ABC News broadcasting legend Ted Koppel.