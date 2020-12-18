DIA Connections - Episode 9: Spirit

The Spirit of Hope Award, named for entertainment legend Bob Hope, is awarded to men and women of the armed forces, entertainers, and other distinguished Americans, for outstanding patriotism and service to the United States of America. This episode of DIA Connections features a conversation with April Maletz, who in 2020, became the first Defense Intelligence Officer to ever win this prestigious award for her volunteer efforts in bringing veterans to Washington DC to visit the memorials created in their honor. Along with April are two other stories certain to lift the spirits. A discussion about Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, and his clever contributions for the enlisted during WWII. And a conversation with Grammy Award winning artist Lee Greenwood, whose song, “God Bless the USA” has become an American anthem for patriotism.