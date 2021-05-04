DIA Connections - Episode 12: Guitar Heroes

Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven was the catalyst for luthier Paul Reed Smith's innovative technology that can enhance and clarify the hidden information that's in waveforms, pictures, and images. On this episode of DIA Connections, we spoke with Paul about his contributions to national security, and about his guitar playing, his guitar making, and his musical influences. Joining the conversation is music buff and former DIA Director Robert P. Ashley, Jr. Listen as these Guitar Heroes play, and talk, Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Hendrix, and The Beatles.