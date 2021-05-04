Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Episode 12: Guitar Heroes

    WASHINGTON, D.C, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven was the catalyst for luthier Paul Reed Smith's innovative technology that can enhance and clarify the hidden information that's in waveforms, pictures, and images. On this episode of DIA Connections, we spoke with Paul about his contributions to national security, and about his guitar playing, his guitar making, and his musical influences. Joining the conversation is music buff and former DIA Director Robert P. Ashley, Jr. Listen as these Guitar Heroes play, and talk, Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Hendrix, and The Beatles.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Episode 12: Guitar Heroes, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

