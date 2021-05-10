In 2020, Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier became the 22nd Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. On this episode of DIA Connections, the Director shares his thoughts on several topics including the national security environment, strategic competition with China and Russia, and the ultimate sacrifice of service members in Afghanistan. Also discussed are his views on leadership, diversity, his Wisconsin roots, and a passion for motorcycles.
|10.05.2021
|10.06.2021 08:35
|Newscasts
|67504
|2109/DOD_108611912.mp3
|00:31:24
|Defense Intelligence Agency
|DIA Connections
|2
|2
|2021
|WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, US
|6
|0
|0
|23
This work, DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 2: DIA Director LTG Scott D. Berrier, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
