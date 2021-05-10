Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 2: DIA Director LTG Scott D. Berrier

    WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    In 2020, Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier became the 22nd Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. On this episode of DIA Connections, the Director shares his thoughts on several topics including the national security environment, strategic competition with China and Russia, and the ultimate sacrifice of service members in Afghanistan. Also discussed are his views on leadership, diversity, his Wisconsin roots, and a passion for motorcycles.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:35
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Podcast
    Director
    DIA
    DIA Connections
    Scott Berrier

