DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 2: DIA Director LTG Scott D. Berrier

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67504" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In 2020, Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier became the 22nd Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. On this episode of DIA Connections, the Director shares his thoughts on several topics including the national security environment, strategic competition with China and Russia, and the ultimate sacrifice of service members in Afghanistan. Also discussed are his views on leadership, diversity, his Wisconsin roots, and a passion for motorcycles.