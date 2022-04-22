Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 7: Top Gun

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    When Tom Cruise landed the role of Maverick in the 1986 box office hit "Top Gun," he probably wasn’t aware of how the Defense Intelligence Agency’s exploitation of captured MIGs played a crucial role in the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School program depicted in the movie. On this episode of DIA Connections, you’ll hear about it in a fascinating conversation with Dan Pedersen, the founder of TOPGUN. We also have a discussion with flight instructor Dave “BIO” Baranek, who not only flew aerial sequences in the film and participated in the editing process, but who also swapped stories off set with Cruise about the need for speed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69051
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108931058.mp3
    Length: 00:35:23
    Artist Defense Intelligence Agency
    Album DIA Connections
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 7: Top Gun, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    MIG
    Tom Cruise
    DIA Connections
    Dan Pedersen
    Dave “BIO” Baranek

