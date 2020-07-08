Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Dr. Mara Orescanin

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Mara Orescanin, Physical Oceanography (Episode #8)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Dr. Mara Orescanin, Assistant Professor in NPS’ Dept. of Oceanography. A physical oceanographer focused on dynamic coastal mechanics, MIT graduate Orescanin's research focuses on understanding the interplay between land watersheds and the coastal ocean.

    AUDIO INFO

