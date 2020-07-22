Comedian and actor Rob Riggle sits down with DIA director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, Jr. to discuss Riggle's affinity for the military and his two-decade entertainment career.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 14:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63973
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107905787.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:40
|Artist
|Defense Intelligence Agency
|Album
|DIA Connections
|Track #
|3
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|32
This work, DIA Connections - Episode 3, by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT