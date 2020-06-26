Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Brian Bingham

Dr. Brian Bingham, Unmanned Systems (Episode #5)
In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Associate Professor Brian Bingham in the Center for Autonomous Vehicle Research (CAVR) Laboratory. Bingham is an expert in unmanned systems for underwater exploration, and currently leads NPS' Consortium for Robotics and Unmanned Systems Education and Research (CRUSER) initiative.
