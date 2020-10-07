Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Episode 2

    DIA Connections - Episode 2

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Audio by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    When Hollywood directors Oliver Stone and Steven Spielberg want war scenes to look and feel authentic, the military advisor they rely on is Dale Dye. In this episode, Dye visits the Defense Intelligence Agency where he discusses how, after surviving more than 30 combat operations in the Vietnam War, he became a catalyst in changing the way Hollywood makes war movies.

    This work, DIA Connections - Episode 2, by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DIA Connections - Episode 1

    TAGS

    Defense Intelligence Agency
    DIA
    Dale Dye
    DIA Connections

