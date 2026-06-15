Brig. Gen. Sullivan relinquishes command of the 57th Wing

After leading the Air Force’s largest and most diverse flying wing through a period of intense modernization, Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan relinquished command of the 57th Wing during a ceremony here June 15. Brig. Gen. David C. Epperson, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, presided over the event.

Sullivan’s tenure was defined by a relentless drive to prepare Airmen for the future of warfare. Overseeing 36 squadrons spread across 12 installations, he guided the wing through its support of major global missions, including Operations Midnight Hammer, Rough Rider, Absolute Resolve, and Epic Fury. Under his watch, Nellis aircrews frequently deployed overseas to lead complex combat operations.

Back home, Sullivan was instrumental in pushing the limits of the Air Force's premier technology. He fast-tracked initiatives to expand the combat capabilities of the F-35A stealth fighter, a move that made the aircraft more lethal and significantly increased pilot safety during high-risk missions.

His impact on the future of the force was equally profound. During his time at Nellis, Sullivan oversaw the training of more than 500 elite Weapons School graduates and directed massive, high-stakes training events like the renowned Red Flag and Bamboo Eagle exercises. These large-scale simulations are critical for ensuring pilots are ready for immediate combat.

Even in the face of government shutdowns and budget constraints, Sullivan successfully protected the funding and schedule for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron—the Thunderbirds—ensuring the iconic team continued to fly for the American public.

As he prepared to depart for his next assignment, Sullivan reflected on the sheer talent of the Airmen he led. “The 57th Wing Airmen are the best in the world at what they do, and it couldn’t have been a better privilege and opportunity to work alongside them,” Sullivan said. “Thank you. I’m proud to have been part of the team.”

Command of the 57th Wing now passes to Col. Scott C. Mills, who recently served at the Pentagon as the Senior Executive Officer to the Air Force Chief of Staff. Mills is no stranger to Nellis, having previously commanded the 57th Operations Group. He brings a wealth of combat aviation experience to the role, with over 2,400 flight hours in both the A-10C Thunderbolt II and the F-35A Lightning II.

Taking the podium, Mills acknowledged the foundational work laid by his predecessor and addressed the strategic realities facing today's warfighters.

“The 57th Wing is my home,” Mills said. “I know that it will take my fullest effort to keep up with the most lethal and the most talented Airmen on the planet. Change is constant, but the aggressive and inimitable spirit of this Wing is absolute.”

As Sullivan moves forward to his next strategic assignment, he leaves behind a Wing that is sharper, more integrated, and poised to forge the next generation of American warfighters.