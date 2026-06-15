U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Bellar, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, reveals the designation of an F-35 Lightning II as the 57th Wing’s flagship during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A flagship in a squadron is an aircraft prominently displaying the commander of a unit’s name below the cockpit, symbolizing its role as the commander's designated aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9754354
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-ST683-1545
|Resolution:
|4804x3203
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.