Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Bellar, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, reveals the designation of an F-35 Lightning II as the 57th Wing’s flagship during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A flagship in a squadron is an aircraft prominently displaying the commander of a unit’s name below the cockpit, symbolizing its role as the commander's designated aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)