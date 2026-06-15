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    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG [Image 3 of 7]

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    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, outgoing 57th Wing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. The 57th Wing's mission is to innovate, train and lead in developing advanced tactics and technologies for air combat superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:28
    Photo ID: 9754348
    VIRIN: 260615-F-ST683-1282
    Resolution: 5259x3506
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG
    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG
    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG
    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG
    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG
    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG
    Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG

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    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    57th WG
    Change of Command

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