Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, outgoing 57th Wing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. The 57th Wing's mission is to innovate, train and lead in developing advanced tactics and technologies for air combat superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)