U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, outgoing 57th Wing commander, is presented the Legion of Merit award by Brig. Gen. David Epperson, left, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9754346
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-ST683-1213
|Resolution:
|4476x2984
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.