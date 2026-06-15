U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 57th Wing commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9754353
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-ST683-1509
|Resolution:
|7569x5046
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.