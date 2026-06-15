Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 57th Wing commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)