U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Epperson, left, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, passes the guidon to Col. Scott Mills, right, incoming 57th Wing commander, in front of Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Miller, center, the 57th Wing command chief, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. The 57th Wing is responsible for developing and testing tactics, training, and technologies to ensure air superiority and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9754352
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-ST683-1436
|Resolution:
|4344x2896
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.