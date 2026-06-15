Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, outgoing 57th Wing commander, is pinned with the Legion of Merit award by Brig. Gen. David Epperson, left, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)