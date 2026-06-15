U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, outgoing 57th Wing commander, is pinned with the Legion of Merit award by Brig. Gen. David Epperson, left, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9754345
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-ST683-1181
|Resolution:
|3925x2617
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.