Col. Scott Mills assumes command of the 57 WG

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, right, outgoing 57th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. David Epperson, left, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, in front of Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Miller, center, the 57th Wing command chief, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 15, 2026. The 57th Wing is responsible for developing and testing tactics, training, and technologies to ensure air superiority and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)