CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson | Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna conducts an all call with U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 53d Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5 at Fort Buckner, Japan, June 11, 2026. The discussion emphasized 53rd Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5’s role in sustaining joint force operations and supporting mission readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson | Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna conducts an all call with U.S....... read more read more

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna and his spouse, Mrs. Cathy Bentivegna, visited military installations across Okinawa June 12, 2026.

The visit provided an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into how space-enabled capabilities support regional readiness, strengthen partnerships with allies and partners, and enhance the joint force's ability to operate across the Indo-Pacific.

The CMSSF kicked off the Okinawa tour by visiting Camp Kinser and meeting with Guardians from the 161st Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, where he received briefings on the status of deployed Guardians providing space electromagnetic support to joint and coalition partners by monitoring military satellite communications and identifying potential sources of interference or jamming to help ensure assured communications across the region.

Next, he visited Fort Buckner, where he met with personnel from the 53rd Space Operations Squadron to observe how Guardians deliver and safeguard critical satellite communications that connect combatant commanders and warfighters around the globe.

"Our U.S. Space Force Guardians positioned here in theater are part of the joint force delivering the warfighting edge we need every single day," said Bentivegna.

While at Kadena, Bentivegna met with Guardians, Airmen and senior leaders and toured operational mission areas that support the installation's role as the Keystone of the Pacific. The visit highlighted how the installation's diverse missions contribute to the joint force's ability to respond rapidly to challenges across the region.

“We need you to embrace accountability, responsibility, innovation, thinking outside the box, and critical thinking,” added Bentivegna. “Set the culture, set the standard, set the environment, and take ownership of it. Remain ready and be the deterrence that keeps this region and America safe.”

Bentivegna’s visit included a flight aboard a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, where he learned more about the unit's personnel recovery mission and its role in supporting joint and coalition operations throughout the region.

During this time, Mrs. Bentivegna visited the Kadena Food Pantry, Kadena Youth Center and Military and Family Readiness Center, where she met with staff, volunteers and community members to learn more about programs that support military families, strengthen resilience and enhance mission readiness.

Bentivegna observed Kadena's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities through an engagement with the 19th Reconnaissance Squadron. He also met with members of the 353rd Special Operations Wing, where he discussed the wing's unique capabilities and regional partnerships that enable special operations forces to operate throughout the Indo-Pacific.

At the Erwin Professional Military Education Center, Bentivegna met with Airmen and Guardians attending Airman Leadership School to discuss leadership, professional development, and the importance of preparing the next generation of enlisted leaders.

"We were honored to host Chief Master Sergeant Bentivegna and Mrs. Bentivegna and share a firsthand look at the missions being executed across Kadena," said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief. "From airpower to space-enabled operations, this visit provided an opportunity to showcase team Kadena and the critical capabilities we deliver every day to strengthen regional security and support the joint force across the Indo-Pacific."

Across Okinawa, Airmen and Guardians integrate air, space and joint capabilities to project combat power, enable space operations and strengthen alliances throughout the Indo-Pacific. From satellite command and control and electromagnetic monitoring to rescue, reconnaissance and special operations missions, the capabilities showcased during the visit demonstrate the region's enduring importance to U.S. military readiness and security.