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    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 8 of 9]

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    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna conducts an all call with U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 53d Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5 at Fort Buckner, Japan, June 11, 2026. The discussion emphasized 53rd Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5’s role in sustaining joint force operations and supporting mission readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9749751
    VIRIN: 260611-F-LF796-1447
    Resolution: 5728x3819
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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