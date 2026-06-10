CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna conducts an all call with U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 53d Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5 at Fort Buckner, Japan, June 11, 2026. The discussion emphasized 53rd Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5’s role in sustaining joint force operations and supporting mission readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)