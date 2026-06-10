Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna conducts an all call with U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 53d Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5 at Fort Buckner, Japan, June 11, 2026. The discussion emphasized 53rd Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5’s role in sustaining joint force operations and supporting mission readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9749751
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-LF796-1447
|Resolution:
|5728x3819
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
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