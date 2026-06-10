Cathy Bentivegna, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, views a static display of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. The display highlighted the 18th Wing's capabilities and its role in sustaining joint force operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9749753
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-LD348-1006
|Resolution:
|6964x4353
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
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