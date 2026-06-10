CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cathy Bentivegna, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, views a static display of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. The display highlighted the 18th Wing's capabilities and its role in sustaining joint force operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)