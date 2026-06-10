(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, poses for a photo alongside U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 53d Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5, at Fort Buckner, Japan, June 11, 2026. Bentivegna visited the unit to learn more about its mission and the role Guardians play in supporting space operations and joint force integration throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9749752
    VIRIN: 260611-F-LF796-1531
    Resolution: 5397x3598
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery