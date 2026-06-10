CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, poses for a photo alongside U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 53d Space Operations Squadron Detachment 5, at Fort Buckner, Japan, June 11, 2026. Bentivegna visited the unit to learn more about its mission and the role Guardians play in supporting space operations and joint force integration throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)