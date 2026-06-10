The vice principal of the Kadena Language Institute, Mr. Toshitatsu Horii, right, guides Cathy Bentivegna, center, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, through classrooms, with key spouses at Kadena Town, Japan, June 12, 2026. KLI is a two-year academy where Japanese students study foreign languages, develop essential computer skills, and learn about international relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9749756
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-LD348-1526
|Resolution:
|4591x3055
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
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