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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 9 of 10]

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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    The vice principal of the Kadena Language Institute, Mr. Toshitatsu Horii, right, guides Cathy Bentivegna, center, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, through classrooms, with key spouses at Kadena Town, Japan, June 12, 2026. KLI is a two-year academy where Japanese students study foreign languages, develop essential computer skills, and learn about international relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9749756
    VIRIN: 260612-F-LD348-1526
    Resolution: 4591x3055
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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    TAGS

    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM, INDOPACOM, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, PACAF

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