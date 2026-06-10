CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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The vice principal of the Kadena Language Institute, Mr. Toshitatsu Horii, right, guides Cathy Bentivegna, center, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, through classrooms, with key spouses at Kadena Town, Japan, June 12, 2026. KLI is a two-year academy where Japanese students study foreign languages, develop essential computer skills, and learn about international relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)