CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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Cathy Bentivegna, left, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, and key spouses at Kadena are introduced to the 353rd Special Operations Wing’s physical training facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. Each stop highlighted programs that strengthen family readiness and quality of life across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)