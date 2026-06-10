CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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The vice principal of the Kadena Language Institute, Mr. Toshitatsu Horii, left, guides Cathy Bentivegna, center, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, through classrooms, with key spouses at Kadena Town, Japan, June 12, 2026. As part of its curriculum, the KLI hosts monthly exchange events with U.S. service members, giving students a chance to practice English in real-life scenarios while learning more about American culture and military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)