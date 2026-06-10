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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 10 of 10]

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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    The vice principal of the Kadena Language Institute, Mr. Toshitatsu Horii, left, guides Cathy Bentivegna, center, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, through classrooms, with key spouses at Kadena Town, Japan, June 12, 2026. As part of its curriculum, the KLI hosts monthly exchange events with U.S. service members, giving students a chance to practice English in real-life scenarios while learning more about American culture and military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9749757
    VIRIN: 260612-F-LD348-1618
    Resolution: 5329x3546
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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    TAGS

    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM, INDOPACOM, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, PACAF

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