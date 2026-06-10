Cathy Bentivegna, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, and key spouses at Kadena receive a mission brief from the Integrated Resilience Optimization Network team at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. Day two of the visit showcased the mission and community that support Airmen and their families at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9749754
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-LD348-1167
|Resolution:
|5180x3446
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
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