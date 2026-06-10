CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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Cathy Bentivegna, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, and key spouses at Kadena receive a mission brief from the Integrated Resilience Optimization Network team at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. Day two of the visit showcased the mission and community that support Airmen and their families at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)