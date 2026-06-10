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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 7 of 10]

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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    Cathy Bentivegna, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, and key spouses at Kadena receive a mission brief from the Integrated Resilience Optimization Network team at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. Day two of the visit showcased the mission and community that support Airmen and their families at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9749754
    VIRIN: 260612-F-LD348-1167
    Resolution: 5180x3446
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration
    CMSSF spouse tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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    CMSSF tour Okinawa installations, highlights joint force integration

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    TAGS

    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM, INDOPACOM, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, PACAF

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