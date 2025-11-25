Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

Photo By Troy Darr | Sgt. Xzavier Carter (front) baits an opponent while Capt. Nicholas Seibold waits for...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | Sgt. Xzavier Carter (front) baits an opponent while Capt. Nicholas Seibold waits for an opportunity to eliminate a 30th Medical Brigade player in one of three U.S. Army NATO-30th Medical Brigade dodgeball games during Turkey Bowl 2025 held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The U.S. Army NATO managed to eke out one dodgeball victory for eight points in the overall competition with 30th Medical Brigade earning 23 points with two wins. The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in Turkey Bowl 2025, a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in Turkey Bowl 2025, a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year.



The commander of U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s headquarters company opened the competition with a short speech to all the participants.



“First off, I want to thank you all for coming out here,” said Capt. Roget Mohammed. “One of the things that I like about Thanksgiving is that it's about bonding. Right?”



“A lot of our families are in the states, and I think a lot of time we will look at each of you as the family that we have here,” said Mohammed. “A lot of families are competitive, and I encourage everybody to be competitive today, but also let’s be safe.”



The 30th Medical Brigade kicked off the morning’s competition by sweeping all three volleyball games earning 40 points in overall competition. The scores for the three games were 11-1, 11-6 and 11-2.



In the second series of games, dodge ball, U.S. Army NATO managed to eke out one win for eight points in the overall competition with 30th Medical Brigade earning 23 points with two wins.



The final series of games for points was basketball with U.S. Army NATO earning 37 points with two wins, 3-2 and 11-7. 30th Medical Brigade earned 12 points with one win, 6-3.



A tug of war was originally planned as a potential tie breaker with no points toward the actual scoring. To wrap up the day of friendly competition, the two teams decided to play one round of tug of war which U.S. Army NATO easily won.



The day ended with an award ceremony with 30th Medical Brigade taking home trophies in both volleyball and dodge ball, and the Turkey Bowl Cup with U.S. Army NATO winning the trophy for basketball.



“Today has been an outstanding day,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James Morris Jr. “The beauty of this event is that we came together for team building, some tough competition and a great opportunity to have fun while working on our physical fitness.



“As Soldiers we need to maintain top physical condition for times of trouble,” he said. “And so, today we're able to keep moving forward on our physical fitness in such a fashion that it was more fun than anything else.”