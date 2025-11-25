Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun [Image 3 of 9]

    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Sgt. Caleb Mallette receives a serve in one of three U.S. Army NATO-30th Medical Brigade volleyball games during Turkey Bowl 2025 held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 30th Medical Brigade swept all three volleyball games earning 40 points in overall competition. The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO in Turkey Bowl 2025, 75-45, in a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 08:04
    Photo ID: 9413172
    VIRIN: 251125-A-QI808-6692
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
