Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

Command Sgt. Maj. James Morris Jr. jumps for a spike during one of three U.S. Army NATO-30th Medical Brigade volleyball games during Turkey Bowl 2025 held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 30th Medical Brigade swept all three volleyball games earning 40 points in overall competition. The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO in Turkey Bowl 2025, 75-45, in a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year.