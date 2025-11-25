Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Master Sgt. Demar Bowman serves as a sports commentator during the U.S. Army NATO-30th Medical Brigade Turkey Bowl 2025 held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 08:04
    Photo ID: 9413171
    VIRIN: 251125-A-QI808-6680
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun
    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SwordofFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download