Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

Master Sgt. Demar Bowman serves as a sports commentator during the U.S. Army NATO-30th Medical Brigade Turkey Bowl 2025 held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year.