Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in Turkey Bowl 2025, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year. The 30th Medical Brigade kicked off the morning’s competition by sweeping all three volleyball games earning 40 points in overall competition. The scores for the three games were 11-1, 11-6 and 11-2. In the second series of games, dodge ball, U.S. Army NATO managed to eke out one win for eight points in the overall competition with 30th Medical Brigade earning 23 points with two wins. The final series of games for points was basketball with U.S. Army NATO earning 37 points with two wins, 3-2 and 11-7. 30th Medical Brigade earned 12 points with one win, 6-3.

    Music courtesy of Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin, USMC. https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/79331/unleashed-fury-epic-trailer-music

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 08:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988117
    VIRIN: 251126-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 251126
    Filename: DOD_111406590
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SwordofFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download