Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in Turkey Bowl 2025, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year. The 30th Medical Brigade kicked off the morning’s competition by sweeping all three volleyball games earning 40 points in overall competition. The scores for the three games were 11-1, 11-6 and 11-2. In the second series of games, dodge ball, U.S. Army NATO managed to eke out one win for eight points in the overall competition with 30th Medical Brigade earning 23 points with two wins. The final series of games for points was basketball with U.S. Army NATO earning 37 points with two wins, 3-2 and 11-7. 30th Medical Brigade earned 12 points with one win, 6-3.



