Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

Sgt. Xzavier Carter (front) baits an opponent while Capt. Nicholas Seibold waits for an opportunity to eliminate a 30th Medical Brigade player in one of three U.S. Army NATO-30th Medical Brigade dodgeball games during Turkey Bowl 2025 held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The U.S. Army NATO managed to eke out one dodgeball victory for eight points in the overall competition with 30th Medical Brigade earning 23 points with two wins. The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in Turkey Bowl 2025, a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year.