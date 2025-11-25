Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army NATO easily defeats 30th Medical Brigade in the tug of war during Turkey Bowl 2025 held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The tug of war was originally planned as a potential tie breaker with no points toward the actual scoring, but the two teams decided to play one round of tug of war since they already had the rope set up. The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in Turkey Bowl 2025, a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year.