Turkey Bowl 2025 fuses physical fitness, fun

Capt. Roget Mohammed crashes the board in one of three U.S. Army NATO-30th Medical Brigade basketball games during Turkey Bowl 2025 held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The U.S. Army NATO won two of three basketball games, 3-2 and 11-7, earning 37 points toward the overall competition. 30th Medical Brigade earned 12 points with one win, 6-3. The 30th Medical Brigade defeated U.S. Army NATO, 75-45, in Turkey Bowl 2025, a surprise upset considering the two units’ third place tie in the Sembach Kaserne Commander’s Cup Competition earlier this year.
