Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone | A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies with Qatari Rafale (right) and U.S. F-16 fighter jets (left) during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. This photo illustration removed the KC-135 aircraft tail to prevent distraction from the formation. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone)

U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

By: Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Public Affairs and Fifth Fleet (U.S. Naval Forces Central Command) Public Affairs



AL UDEID AIR BASE and UMM AL-HOUL NAVAL STATION, Qatar (Nov. 22, 2025) – More than 1,300 military personnel from the U.S., Qatar, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey and France participated in Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6, a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise, Nov. 16-20.



“Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 showcased our ability to operate as a unified, lethal and agile force against regional threats,” U.S. Navy Commander Joseph W. Hontz, U.S. Naval Forces Central spokesperson, said. “Our commanders and battle staff received valuable training on the critical aspects of planning and management and using integrated command and control systems for effective unified operations, in order to enhance our collective combat readiness while building crucial partnerships across air, land and sea domains throughout the Middle East.”



Both U.S. air and naval assets participated in the multi-domain exercise, which included a Bomber Task Force integration to demonstrate global power and a stake in the region, as well as surface, air and expeditionary forces, who executed multiple field exercises and maritime drills.



Ferocious Falcon 6 integrated cutting-edge technology and methodologies to address modern challenges. The exercise was an opportunity for information-sharing across warfare domains and exemplifies partner nations’ shared commitment to adapting collective defense strategies in order to safeguard and strengthen regional commitments.



“This exercise is as much about building relationships as it is about tactics and operations,” U.S. Air Force Maj. Katrina J. Cheesman, U.S. Air Forces Central spokesperson, said. “By exercising our shared defense capabilities, the United States and its regional partners seek to sustain trust, stabilize the Middle East, and reinforce the principles of peace and cooperation fundamental to rules-based international order.”



Designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among allied forces, Ferocious Falcon 6 further solidified the enduring partnership between the U.S., Qatar and its allies by focusing on interoperability, warfighting readiness and overall maritime security in the region. The exercise provided vital training opportunities for all participants to test collaborative techniques within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



Training opportunities encompassed a command post exercise to train on integrated command-and-control; combined field training exercises involving multiple nations’ land, air and naval forces; air interdiction, escort and defensive counter-air training; tactical combat casualty care cross training; and Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure rehearsals among partners.



U.S. Air Force assets were comprised of F-16 Fighting Falcons, KC-135 Stratotankers and a B-52 Stratofortress, while U.S. Naval Forces assets included the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), the fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. and one P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.



Ferocious Falcon 6 aimed to advance the operational capabilities of participating forces, strengthen coordinated defense strategies, and expand capabilities in maritime security and infrastructure protection. The exercise has evolved over the years to become a cornerstone of U.S.-Qatar and allied security cooperation.