U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (NAVCENT/C5F) and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) speaks during the Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 Senior Leader Seminar in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)