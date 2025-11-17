Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Senior military and defense leaders from the U.S., Qatar, Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey and France are briefed during the exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 live-fire demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

