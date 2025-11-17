Military aircraft from the U.S. Qatar, Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey and France flyover during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
