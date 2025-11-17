U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military personnel from the U.S., Qatar, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey and France attend the Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 Senior Leader Seminar in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)