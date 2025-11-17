Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies with Qatari Rafale (right) and U.S. F-16 fighter jets (left) during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. This photo illustration removed the KC-135 aircraft tail to prevent distraction from the formation. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 04:33
    Photo ID: 9405061
    VIRIN: 251117-F-UY946-2051
    Resolution: 6013x4009
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    BTF 26-1
    FF6
    Ferocious Falcon 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download