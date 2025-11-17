A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies with Qatari Rafale (right) and U.S. F-16 fighter jets (left) during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. This photo illustration removed the KC-135 aircraft tail to prevent distraction from the formation. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9405061
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-UY946-2051
|Resolution:
|6013x4009
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
No keywords found.