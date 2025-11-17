Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Gauna, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF incorporated simulated high-threat environments to provide the most realistic training scenarios to further define warfighter tactical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 04:24
    Photo ID: 9405054
    VIRIN: 251117-F-FM571-2057
    Resolution: 5019x3358
    Size: 955.16 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    BTF 26-1
    FF6
    Ferocious Falcon 6

