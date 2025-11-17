Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over an undisclosed location during a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF incorporated simulated high-threat environments to provide the most realistic training scenarios to further define warfighter tactical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 04:33
    Photo ID: 9405058
    VIRIN: 251117-F-UY946-1006
    Resolution: 6087x4058
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    BTF 26-1
    FF6
    Ferocious Falcon 6

