A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over an undisclosed location during a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF incorporated simulated high-threat environments to provide the most realistic training scenarios to further define warfighter tactical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone)
U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
