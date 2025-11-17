U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over an undisclosed location during a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF incorporated simulated high-threat environments to provide the most realistic training scenarios to further define warfighter tactical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone)