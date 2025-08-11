185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard 1st Lieutenant Skylar Casson, a 185th Medical Group critical...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard 1st Lieutenant Skylar Casson, a 185th Medical Group critical care air transport nurse, left, and Capt. Amber Franco, 185th MDG medical administrative officer, right, attach a strap from a litter to the leg of a soldier during an advanced trauma training course at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2025. Airmen practiced with a litter to practice their tactical evacuation skills. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) see less | View Image Page

With the smell of salt on the ocean breeze, medical and firefighter Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing joined 60 guard members from 11 states last week to train in advanced medical techniques in Hilo, Hawaii.



The 185th's Medical Group applied for the more unique training opportunity led by a civilian company.



Provided by the Global Training Institute, the Armed Forced Advanced Trauma Training instructors taught skills to further develop and maintain currency in real-world conditions and situations.



“These are combat-required skillsets that many of these young Airmen and Soldiers don’t have access to at home,” said retired Lt. Col Chris Powe, founder of GTI.



Students underwent 120 hours of accredited training to include tactical field care, care and cover under fire and tactical medical evacuation, as well as training with real-world instruments like ultrasound machines.



After pre-course work, two days in class in Kailua-Kona culminated 7,000 feet above sea level for two days at the Pōhakuloa Training Area, the Army’s premier Pacific training center in the volcanic mountains of the island.



“Knowledge is perishable,” explained Lt. Col. Emil Fernando, a 185th Medical Group aeromedical physician assistant, “especially high-level skills and trauma skills that have to be practiced.”



Military members responded to treat conditions and wounds applied to post-mortem human models at the training facility.



He explained the benefits of training with cadavers.



“We feel the real human tissue anatomy; therefore, we are able to work with the difficulties normally not encountered in a sterile mannequin.



Powe said that the terrain of Hawaii recreates the austere environment typical of Middle Eastern countries



“It's a brutal and dangerous environment here,” he explained.



Tech. Sgt. Travis Reich, a 185th ARW firefighter, explained how the course has benefited him.



“I feel a lot more confident in my readiness to go do these skills if and when needed,” said Reich.



Reich is a rancher and volunteer firefighter when not in uniform.



“It’s difficult to get those hours that I need to renew my paramedic license,” he said, “here, I’m getting so many hours which I really need.”