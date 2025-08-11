U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Travis Reich, a 185th Air Refueling Wing firefighter, right, puts a tourniquet onto the leg of Tech. Sgt. Jacob Jackson, a 185th Air Refueling Wing firefighter, left, during an advanced trauma training course by the Global Training Institute in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Aug. 5, 2025. Medical and fire Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing joined other guard members in the course to train their medical skills. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 18:16
|Photo ID:
|9257806
|VIRIN:
|250805-Z-KI557-1012
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21 MB
|Location:
|KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii
No keywords found.