185th medical and fire Airmen train in Hawaii

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Travis Reich, a 185th Air Refueling Wing firefighter, right, puts a tourniquet onto the leg of Tech. Sgt. Jacob Jackson, a 185th Air Refueling Wing firefighter, left, during an advanced trauma training course by the Global Training Institute in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Aug. 5, 2025. Medical and fire Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing joined other guard members in the course to train their medical skills. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)